Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $159.08 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day moving average is $149.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

