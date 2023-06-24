Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,889,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,185,000 after buying an additional 158,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,838,000 after buying an additional 397,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

