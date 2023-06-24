AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 on August 15th

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

AbbVie has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.