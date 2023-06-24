Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average is $303.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

