Welch Group LLC Invests $174,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,244 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

