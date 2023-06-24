Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1,524.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.