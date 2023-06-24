Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $109,000 Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Burford Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BUR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

