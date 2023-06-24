Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 396 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

