SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lessened by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,457 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after buying an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,066,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,084,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after buying an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

