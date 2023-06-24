CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,044 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in CSX by 181.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CSX. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.