CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.