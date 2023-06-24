CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 23,972 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,972 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $454.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.90. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

