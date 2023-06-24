Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 453.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $234.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.54.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.