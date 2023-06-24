Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 105,691 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,691 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

