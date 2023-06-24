Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys Shares of 895 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

