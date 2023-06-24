Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $159.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $131.27 and a one year high of $187.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

