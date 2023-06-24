Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1,061.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.32, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

