Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

