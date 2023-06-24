Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

