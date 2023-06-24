Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 55,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

