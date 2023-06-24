Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVV opened at $435.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.