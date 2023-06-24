Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 8,353 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.1% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $141,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVV stock opened at $435.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.30. The company has a market capitalization of $325.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

