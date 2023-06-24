The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.