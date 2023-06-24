Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $415.76 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $310.37 and a 1-year high of $419.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

