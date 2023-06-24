Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

