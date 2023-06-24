Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $422.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.91 and its 200 day moving average is $254.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

