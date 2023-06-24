Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 328.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,805 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 910,850 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,331,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $85.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

