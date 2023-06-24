Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $171,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 36,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.47. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

