Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

