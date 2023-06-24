Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,023 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Cigna Group Price Performance

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $274.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.22 and its 200 day moving average is $283.78. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

