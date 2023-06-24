Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after acquiring an additional 63,557 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $109.08 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

