Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

