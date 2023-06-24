Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 1,405 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWO opened at $233.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.72 and a twelve month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

