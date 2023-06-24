Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Dover were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.68. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

