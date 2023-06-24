Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.68.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.