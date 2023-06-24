Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 625,798 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.01 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.