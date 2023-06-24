Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 18,534 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 741.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

