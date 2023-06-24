Spinnaker Trust Sells 3,575 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

