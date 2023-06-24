Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Decreased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,917,000 after buying an additional 85,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $242.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

