Spinnaker Trust Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,767 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,618,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,345,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 135,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $275.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.34. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $290.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

