Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,648,000 after buying an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

NYSE VLO opened at $111.30 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

