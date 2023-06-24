Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 421,598 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $328.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

