Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $212.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

