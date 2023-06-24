iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMI opened at C$34.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.52. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of C$29.43 and a one year high of C$36.59.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.