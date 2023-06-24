STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th.

STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

