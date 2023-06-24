Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $399.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

