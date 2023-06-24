Welch Group LLC Sells 8,464 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD stock opened at $207.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.95. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $221.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.