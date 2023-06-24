Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

