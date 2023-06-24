Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.0% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 63.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 64,375 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $362.54 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

