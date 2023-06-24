Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 178 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of A opened at $119.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.45.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

